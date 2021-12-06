Jam Hot Chicken soft opens in Winter Park tomorrow

Beloved pop-up Jam Hot Chicken will open its first brick-and-mortar location tomorrow. The Winter Park shop will start with a soft opening and limited menu at 11 a.m. on December 7.According to the restaurant's Instagram, the shop will offer a limited menu while they work out the kinks of adapting to a full-sized space.The chain announced its intention to take over the space on Hannibal Square earlier this year. The post announcing their soft opening also doubled as a sign reveal outside the former Sausage Shack building at 400 W. New England Ave.The shop plans to stay open until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. However, the shop is expecting that to change and encouraging customers to keep an eye on their social media for updates.