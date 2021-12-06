Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 6, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida gas prices could fall due to Omicron variant concerns

Posted By on Mon, Dec 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Average gasoline prices in Florida dropped four cents during the past week and are expected to continue to fall because of concerns about how the omicron variant of the coronavirus could affect global fuel demand, according to the AAA auto club.

The average price Sunday for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the state was $3.30, down from $3.34 a week earlier. Prices are expected to decrease because of lower crude-oil costs, which are down more than 20 percent from the 2021 high about a month ago.



Even as Florida remains relatively open for business and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said that is not the case in other areas of the country and globally.

“We might not have any lockdowns in the United States, but there are other countries that could have lockdowns,” Jenkins said. “So, it’s just that potential impact on transportation and fuel demand that has the crude oil market concerned.”

Even with the recent decreases, average gas prices are $1.14 a gallon higher than they were a year ago. The most expensive gas in Florida is in West Palm Beach, while the cheapest fuel can be found in Fort Walton Beach.

“Crude oil prices have plummeted,” Jenkins said. “They are down as much as 15 percent. What that means is that it is less expensive to produce gasoline. We could be looking at a gas price drop of anywhere from 20 to potentially 30 cents. That could play out over the course of a couple of weeks.”



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Attendees grumble about lackluster Immersive Van Gogh exhibit following delays Read More

  2. Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022 Read More

  3. Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch Read More

  4. Federal appeals court denies Florida injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

  5. Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation