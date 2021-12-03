Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 3, 2021

The Heard

Dr. Phillips Center announces 2022 performces by Pat Metheny, Jay Leno, Shen Yun and more

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge Pat Metheny - PHOTO COURTESY THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
  • Pat Metheny
The Dr. Phillips Center has just unveiled a handful of boffo new concerts and performances that will mark 2022 as a pretty eclectic year for the downtown performing arts venue.

You'll have jazz, dance and stand-up comedy offered up to you on the acoustic silver platter that is the newly-opened Steinmetz Hall, while a doo-wop legend and the classical Chinese dance sensation will be doing their things in the redoubtable Walt Disney Theater.



Thursday, Feb. 17: Pat Metheny Side Eye at Steinmetz Hall
Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 22-23: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at Steinmetz Hall
Friday, Feb. 25: Jay Leno at Steinmetz Hall
Saturday, March 20: Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons at the Walt Disney Theater
Friday-Sunday, May 20-22: Shen Yun at the Walt Disney Theater

Tickets for these performances will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 (hey that's today!), through the Dr. Phillips Center.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal's 'Hot' Grinch goes viral on TikTok after complimenting theme park blogger Read More

  2. Attendees grumble about lackluster Immersive Van Gogh exhibit following delays Read More

  3. Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022 Read More

  4. Florida judge rejects state's request to overturn healthcare worker vaccine mandate Read More

  5. Florida Supreme Court backs harsh sentence for man who maintained innocence Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation