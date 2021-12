Dr. Phillips Center announces 2022 performces by Pat Metheny, Jay Leno, Shen Yun and more

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center

Pat Metheny

The Dr. Phillips Center has just unveiled a handful of boffo new concerts and performances that will mark 2022 as a pretty eclectic year for the downtown performing arts venue.You'll have jazz, dance and stand-up comedy offered up to you on the acoustic silver platter that is the newly-opened Steinmetz Hall, while a doo-wop legend andclassical Chinese dance sensation will be doing their things in the redoubtable Walt Disney Theater.Pat Metheny Side Eye at Steinmetz HallAlvin Ailey American Dance Theater at Steinmetz HallJay Leno at Steinmetz HallFrankie Valli & the Four Seasons at the Walt Disney TheaterShen Yun at the Walt Disney TheaterTickets for these performances will go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 (), through the Dr. Phillips Center