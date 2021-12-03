Friday, December 3, 2021
Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM
Like most places in America in 2021, obscene wealth has corrupted what once made Austin great. A welcome holdout in this era of extreme gentrification and increased unliveability for all but a privileged few is an abundance of places to grab a couple tacos for relatively cheap. Torchy's Tacos is nowhere close to the best of these, but it might be the most ambitious.
The chain that started out of a food truck in 2006 in the midst of a rapid expansion and Orlando is next in line. Torchy's is coming to Central Florida with two locations in 2022: an Altamonte Springs spot this summer and an Orlando location in the fall.
The Altamonte Springs outpost has a firm location. Sources at Torchy's say they plan to open at 999 N. State Road 434. The Orlando spot will be somewhere in the Vineland Pointe mall.
