Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022

Like most places in America in 2021, obscene wealth has corrupted what once made Austin great. A welcome holdout in this era of extreme gentrification and increased unliveability for all but a privileged few is an abundance of places to grab a couple tacos for relatively cheap. Torchy's Tacos is nowhere close to the best of these, but it might be the most ambitious.The chain that started out of a food truck in 2006 in the midst of a rapid expansion and Orlando is next in line. Torchy's is coming to Central Florida with two locations in 2022: an Altamonte Springs spot this summer and an Orlando location in the fall.The Altamonte Springs outpost has a firm location. Sources at Torchy's say they plan to open at 999 N. State Road 434. The Orlando spot will be somewhere in the Vineland Pointe mall.