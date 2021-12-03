Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, December 3, 2021

Austin taco chain Torchy's Tacos to open two locations in Orlando area in 2022

Posted By on Fri, Dec 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM

click to enlarge TORCHY'S TACOS
  • Torchy's Tacos

Like most places in America in 2021, obscene wealth has corrupted what once made Austin great. A welcome holdout in this era of extreme gentrification and increased unliveability for all but a privileged few is an abundance of places to grab a couple tacos for relatively cheap. Torchy's Tacos is nowhere close to the best of these, but it might be the most ambitious.

The chain that started out of a food truck in 2006 in the midst of a rapid expansion and Orlando is next in line. Torchy's is coming to Central Florida with two locations in 2022: an Altamonte Springs spot this summer and an Orlando location in the fall.



The Altamonte Springs outpost has a firm location. Sources at Torchy's say they plan to open at 999 N. State Road 434. The Orlando spot will be somewhere in the Vineland Pointe mall.



