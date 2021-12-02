Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, December 2, 2021

Florida judge rejects state's request to overturn healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Posted By on Thu, Dec 2, 2021 at 5:06 PM

  • Adobe

Disagreeing with two judges in other parts of the country, a Pensacola-based federal judge is standing behind her decision to reject Florida’s request for an injunction against a Biden administration rule that would require health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers issued a 19-page order Wednesday that said she has considered a new Florida law aimed at banning vaccination mandates, but the law did not change her mind about denying the state’s request for a preliminary injunction.



Rodgers also split with federal judges in Missouri and Louisiana who have issued injunctions against the Biden administration rule —- including a decision Tuesday by Louisiana U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty to issue a nationwide preliminary injunction against the vaccination mandate.

Rodgers wrote in a footnote in her Wednesday order that she “respectfully disagrees and is not persuaded by the reasoning of those courts.”

She wrote that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which issued the rule last month, “is not usurping the state’s police power to broadly regulate for the common good but instead has implemented a health precaution for the effective and efficient administration of the federal health care programs it is entrusted with administering.”

The vaccination requirement would affect hundreds of private hospitals, nursing homes and other providers in Florida, along with state agencies that provide health-care services. State and industry officials have repeatedly pointed to concerns that the requirement could worsen staffing shortages, including at facilities such as state veterans’ nursing homes.

Moody’s office has alleged that the federal government overstepped its legal authority in issuing the vaccination requirement and did not follow proper procedures, such as consulting with states and providing notice. Also, the lawsuit contends that the requirement is “arbitrary and capricious.” Much of the lawsuit is based on alleged violations of the federal Administrative Procedure Act.

In a document filed Monday at the appeals court, Moody’s office said the “mandate is unlawful several times over.”

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has taken the unprecedented step of mandating the vaccination of millions of frontline health care workers,” the document said. “The measure risks exacerbating an already acute health care-worker shortage and harming the very vulnerable populations that Medicare and Medicaid help, all while purporting to preempt Florida’s sovereign prerogative to ban compelled COVID-19 vaccination.”

But Rodgers, who was nominated to the bench by former President George W. Bush, wrote in her Wednesday order that the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has broad rulemaking authority over the Medicare and Medicaid programs. The department includes the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

She also wrote that a “balancing of the equities” favored denial of the request for an injunction.

“In this instance, the safety of Medicare and Medicaid patients and staff administering the program throughout this pandemic, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, and the need to slow the spread of the virus, are greatly enhanced by virtue of the COVID-19 vaccine, according (to) the medical and public health science,” Rodgers wrote. “This public safety interest is especially compelling within the context of health care facilities, which are charged with protecting vulnerable patients participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, and thus weighs heavily on the side of denying injunctive relief.”



