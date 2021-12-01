Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Sea Life Aquarium celebrates season with Scuba Santa

Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/SEA LIFE AQUARIUM
  • Photo via Instagram/Sea Life Aquarium
It's that time of year where every attraction figures out how to shoehorn Christmas cheer into the thing they already offer. You can't swing a Yule log without hitting an alligator in a Santa hat or getting tangled up in millions of Christmas lights.

We'd think aquariums would have a natural barrier between themselves and our most frozen holiday, a wall between their underwater offerings and the typical motif of fires and trees that functions like so much plexiglass. As always, we're wrong. Sea Life Orlando has submerged the Spirit of Christmas for a weekly winter celebration.



The scuba-diving Santa and his just-as-wet elf will put on a show once a week on Thursdays in December. Starting at 1 p.m., guests can see Santa from the safety of the other side of the tank. A storytime reading will regale guests with The Night Before Fishmas and other displays will help ring in the season at Icon Park. If you time it right with NORAD, you might be able to intercept the real Santa Claus from atop the massive Ferris wheel.

Location Details Sea Life Aquarium
8449 International Drive
I-Drive/Universal
Orlando, FL
Theme park
Map




