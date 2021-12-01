Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried willing to break from Biden administration on Omicron response

Posted By on Wed, Dec 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA STATE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via State of Florida

The state's most prominent Democrat says she's not waiting on word from the Joe Biden administration when it comes to Florida's response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“I take my cues from the people of our state and what the people of our state want,” Fried said in an interview with Florida Politics. “If we start seeing increasing numbers, it’s our job to be honest with the people of our state about what’s happening and how to make sure that they’re protecting themselves."



Fried's statement came after Biden did what national Democrats do best, backing himself into a corner that the opposition wasn't pushing him toward. He recently said that lockdowns are not necessary to combat the looming Omicron variant, a clip that will no doubt be used against him should the situation on the ground change.

The would-be Democratic candidate for Florida governor refused to make any such commitments.

Related 'Republicans typically want less government': Florida Dems rip DeSantis' special session on vaccine mandates
Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book
'Republicans typically want less government': Florida Dems rip DeSantis' special session on vaccine mandates
By Jim Turner, NSF
Blogs

“My sole responsibility is taking care of the State of Florida. I have a great relationship with the White House and so when there’s issues, I can have a communication and relationship with them to work through them and find solutions — but my priority is always to people of our state,” she said.

Fried has been a stern critic of DeSantis' coronavirus response. She accused the governor of lying about COVID-19 numbers to further his anti-mandate agenda.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawmakers propose allowing jobs to count toward service hours for Bright Futures scholarship Read More

  2. You can use Metallica's Lars Ulrich as a toilet at a Tampa metal show this weekend Read More

  3. Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant will open in Winter Park this week Read More

  4. A Hello Kitty pop-up truck is coming to the Florida Mall Saturday Read More

  5. Florida parents, state agree that school mask case is pointless Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 1, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation