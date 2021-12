'Drag + Drive' event at The Center will see Orlando drag performers pitch in for holiday food drive

click image Photo courtesy the Center/Instagram

Orlando's The Center and Come Out With Pride are pairing up for a very unique take on a holiday food drive later this month. Drag & Drive is a food drive with a very glamorous, drive-in difference, all to benefit and stock up the Center's Pride Pantry — located at the Center's Orlando location on Mills Avenue.On Saturday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., if you pilot a carload of donations to the Center, your car will be unpacked by area drag performers aided and abetted by Center COWP staff.“The Pride Pantry is unique in that it provides not only food, but cleaning, hygiene, and pet products," said Dr. George Wallace, The Center’s Executive Director, in a press statement. “I think that is one reason it has been so popular, and we need to get it stocked for the busy holiday seasonand into the new year.”Organizers are asking for donations of non-perishable food items and hygiene products.