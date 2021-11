Last 'WPRK Comes Alive' of 2021 features the formidable lineup of Orlando's Casey Jones II and Flozigg

click image Photo courtesy WPRK/Facebook

Rollins College radio station WPRK this week caps off this year's series of " WPRK Comes Alive " concerts — and celebrates their 69th birthday — with a double-header of heavy local hip-hop and alternative talent.On Wednesday, Dec. 1, WPRK presents Casey Jones II and Flozigg as part of the station's last live event for 2021. Flozigg recently was the subject of a glowing write-up on Complex , compared favorably to Thundercat and Erykah Badu based on the strengths of this year'sEP. Jones, meanwhile, released a full-band live session recorded at Gainesville's Pulp Arts last year that's still mind-blowing.The music starts around 7 p.m. at the Mary Jean Plaza on the Rollins College campus in Winter Park. The show is free and the community is welcome to attend.