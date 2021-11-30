Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Last 'WPRK Comes Alive' of 2021 features the formidable lineup of Orlando's Casey Jones II and Flozigg
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy WPRK/Facebook
-
Casey Jone II
Rollins College radio station WPRK this week caps off this year's series of "WPRK Comes Alive
" concerts — and celebrates their 69th birthday — with a double-header of heavy local hip-hop and alternative talent.
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, WPRK presents Casey Jones II and Flozigg as part of the station's last live event for 2021. Flozigg recently was the subject of a glowing write-up on Complex
, compared favorably to Thundercat and Erykah Badu based on the strengths of this year's Beige
EP. Jones, meanwhile, released a full-band live session
recorded at Gainesville's Pulp Arts last year that's still mind-blowing.
The music starts around 7 p.m. at the Mary Jean Plaza on the Rollins College campus in Winter Park. The show is free and the community is welcome to attend.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: Rollins College, WPRK, College Radio, WPRK Comes Alive, Casey Jones II, Live, Birthday, Performance, Concert, Hip-Hop, Alternative, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.