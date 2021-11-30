Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Last 'WPRK Comes Alive' of 2021 features the formidable lineup of Orlando's Casey Jones II and Flozigg

Posted By on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click image Casey Jone II - PHOTO COURTESY WPRK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy WPRK/Facebook
  • Casey Jone II
Rollins College radio station WPRK this week caps off this year's series of "WPRK Comes Alive" concerts — and celebrates their 69th birthday — with a double-header of heavy local hip-hop and alternative talent.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, WPRK presents Casey Jones II and Flozigg as part of the station's last live event for 2021. Flozigg recently was the subject of a glowing write-up on Complex, compared favorably to Thundercat and Erykah Badu based on the strengths of this year's Beige EP. Jones, meanwhile, released a full-band live session recorded at Gainesville's Pulp Arts last year that's still mind-blowing.




The music starts around 7 p.m. at the Mary Jean Plaza on the Rollins College campus in Winter Park. The show is free and the community is welcome to attend.



