Ink 19, Pat Greene and the Nook on Robinson present a night of 'NSFW' storytelling

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Don't do it.

Ink 19 and Pat Greene want you to talk about your best — and worst — 'NSFW' behavior this weekend.It's an open mic but with a very specific twist, as Greene and the folks behind Ink 19 website — formerly a print zine and now also a podcast — are hosting an evening of take-this-job-and-shove-it storytelling.To wit, attendees are encouraged to tell their best, or worst, story of doing "something on the job that could have — or did — get you fired, arrested, or dumped." If you tell a story, you get a free drink. The "best" story as judged by the hosts gets a $50 bar tab at the Nook. NSFW happens on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Nook on Robinson. The event is free, and you might even drink for free if you take the plunge.