Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Ink 19, Pat Greene and the Nook on Robinson present a night of 'NSFW' storytelling
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
-
Don't do it.
Ink 19 and Pat Greene want you to talk about your best — and worst — 'NSFW' behavior this weekend.
It's an open mic but with a very specific twist, as Greene and the folks behind Ink 19 website — formerly a print zine and now also a podcast — are hosting an evening of take-this-job-and-shove-it storytelling.
To wit, attendees are encouraged to tell their best, or worst, story of doing "something on the job that could have — or did — get you fired, arrested, or dumped." If you tell a story, you get a free drink. The "best" story as judged by the hosts gets a $50 bar tab at the Nook.
NSFW
happens on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Nook on Robinson. The event is free, and you might even drink for free if you take the plunge.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: The Nook on Robinson, NSFW, Patrick Greene, Ink 19, stories, Storytelling, Podcast, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.