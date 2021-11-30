Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Dr. Phillips Center relaxes masking and COVID testing requirements for indoors events
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM
The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts last week announced the immediate lifting of requirements for mandatory masks and proof of negative COVID-19 tests for all guests and artists at the venue's indoor events.
Additionally, the venue placed on pause its own internal vaccination policy, perhaps connected with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a raft of anti-vaccine mandate legislation
in late November.
The relaxed guidelines went into place Nov. 22
in accordance with local and federal recommendations, with the caveat that individual artists or event organizers may still require attendees to mask up for their particular events. Fairwinds Broadway will indeed require masks to be worn during their productions at the Dr. Phil.
Unvaccinated attendees are strongly encouraged to mask up when at indoors shows at the Dr. Phillips Center.
