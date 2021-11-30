A Hello Kitty pop-up truck is coming to the Florida Mall Saturday

click to enlarge

Any fan of cartoon characters who have no mouth and must scream is in for a treat this weekend. Hello Kitty's pop-up truck is returning to the Florida Mall yet again, offering limited edition collectibles, snacks and other goodies to die-hards on Saturday, Dec. 4.The objects on offer include T-shirts, thermoses and enamel pins. On the food side, they're offering giant cookies in the style of the iconic not-quite-a cat. The truck operators warn that they won't be accepting cash, cards only.The bright-pink truck would be hard to miss just about anywhere but the sprawling Florida Mall. But we'll make it easy for you and say the truck will be set up outside the Crayola Experience. The truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.