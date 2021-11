Storytelling comic Kyle Kinane comes to The Abbey this Wednesday

Storyteller comic Kyle Kinane is bringing his unique longform comedy to the Abbey this Wednesday.Touring behind his new album, Kinane will play two sets at his frequent Orlando-area stomping ground.Kinane is pushing into his 40s and no longer the upstart cult comic that netted a ton of buzz in the early 10s (and the headlining spot at Orlando's first indie comic fest ). But don't expect him to fall into the grievance politics trap of many middle-aged comics. There won't be any Chappellian ranting against cancel culture on stage this week."I don’t wanna be that guy, ‘Well you just can’t say anything on stage anymore,’” he recently told. “Yes you can! You just have to be good at how you say it. You can’t be a lazy comedian. I don’t respect lazy comedians.”Kinane's style is anything but lazy, frequently stringing the audience along in stories and bits that hit double-digit runtimes. If you're unfamiliar, it's something like the most polished barroom story you've ever heard, burnished by two sets a night as he travels around the country. Tickets start at $20.