Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 29, 2021

The Gist

Storytelling comic Kyle Kinane comes to The Abbey this Wednesday

Posted By on Mon, Nov 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM


Storyteller comic Kyle Kinane is bringing his unique longform comedy to the Abbey this Wednesday.

Touring behind his new album Trampoline in a Ditch, Kinane will play two sets at his frequent Orlando-area stomping ground.



Kinane is pushing into his 40s and no longer the upstart cult comic that netted a ton of buzz in the early 10s (and the headlining spot at Orlando's first indie comic fest). But don't expect him to fall into the grievance politics trap of many middle-aged comics. There won't be any Chappellian ranting against cancel culture on stage this week.

"I don’t wanna be that guy, ‘Well you just can’t say anything on stage anymore,’” he recently told The Reader. “Yes you can! You just have to be good at how you say it. You can’t be a lazy comedian. I don’t respect lazy comedians.”

Kinane's style is anything but lazy, frequently stringing the audience along in stories and bits that hit double-digit runtimes. If you're unfamiliar, it's something like the most polished barroom story you've ever heard, burnished by two sets a night as he travels around the country.

Tickets start at $20.

Location Details The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
South Eola
Orlando, FL
407-704-6261
Music Club and Performance Space
Map



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Krampusfest returns to Orlando's Milk District in December to give a little festive punishment to the naughty Read More

  2. Florida coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,400 Read More

  3. Seminole Tribe asks appeals court to stay Florida sports betting decision Read More

  4. An Orlando Magic fan learned he's going to be a father on the Amway Center kiss-cam Read More

  5. Eagles will soar into Orlando in 2022 as part of their 'Hotel California' tour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation