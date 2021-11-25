Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Florida coronavirus hospitalizations top 1,400

Posted By on Thu, Nov 25, 2021 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has inched above 1,400, according to data posted online Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 1,406 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,382 on Tuesday and 1,351 on Monday. The data also showed that 252 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, down from 260 on Tuesday. Hospitalization numbers have become relatively stable after massive increases in July and August and steady decreases in September, October and early November. The summer surge was fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.



