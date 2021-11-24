Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The Heard

Sevendust to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live as part of 'Coun7down to 2022' mini-tour

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY SEVENDUST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Sevendust/Facebook
What are you doing on (two days before) New Year's Eve? Sevendust invite you to part with some of your hearing with them as they wind down 2021 at the Hard Rock Live.

Sevendust are set to ring in the New Year loudly with a short "Coun7down to 2022" (that's not a typo) mini-tour of the South, and the only Florida dates on this run is here in Orlando. And this is not just any gig, this is local rock station WJRR's annual Mistletoe Jam.



The band were originally due to play Orlando in mid-December as openers for Daughtry's tour, but that was tragically derailed by the death of Chris Daughtry's daughter.

Sevendust play the the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Dec. 29 starting at p.m. Tickets are available through the Hard Rock Live.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Krampusfest returns to Orlando's Milk District in December to give a little festive punishment to the naughty Read More

  2. Texts reveal Publix heiress was major financier of Jan. 6 capitol riot Read More

  3. Walt Disney World rolls back vaccine mandate following newly passed Florida laws Read More

  4. Police lured to Florida by Ron DeSantis' anti-vax attitude, signing bonus have shoddy resumes, checkered pasts Read More

  5. 90 percent of Facebook's top posts following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict came from conservative sources Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation