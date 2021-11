Sevendust to play Orlando's Hard Rock Live as part of 'Coun7down to 2022' mini-tour

click image Photo courtesy Sevendust/Facebook

What are you doing on (two days before) New Year's Eve? Sevendust invite you to part with some of your hearing with them as they wind down 2021 at the Hard Rock Live.Sevendust are set to ring in the New Year loudly with a short "Coun7down to 2022" () mini-tour of the South, and the only Florida dates on this run is here in Orlando. And this is not just any gig, this is local rock station WJRR's annual Mistletoe Jam The band were originally due to play Orlando in mid-December as openers for Daughtry's tour, but that was tragically derailed by the death of Chris Daughtry's daughter.Sevendust play the the Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Dec. 29 starting at p.m. Tickets are available through the Hard Rock Live.