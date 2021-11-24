Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Joybird Books will soft open in Orlando's Audubon Park over Thanksgiving weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:05 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY JOYBIRD BOOKS
  • Photo courtesy Joybird Books
This Small Business Saturday, you can indulge your bibliomania locally by checking out Joybird Books' soft opening.

The buzzed-about new book emporium is opening their doors for a few hours on Saturday, Nov. 27 — noon to 5 p.m. — to work out the kinks in a trial-by-fire sort of situation.



Why is this a big deal? Aside from the big chains, Park Ave. CDs and the redoubtable Best Used Books and BrightLight Books, Orlando is underserved in the way of bookstores. Here's hoping this is the start of something good.

Joybird Books is located at 3018 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

