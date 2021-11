Eagles will soar into Orlando in 2022 as part of their 'Hotel California' tour

click image Photo courtesy the Eagles/Facebook

Since members of famed classic-rockers the Eagles are not currently fussin' or feudin' that means it's time to hit the road, and the band is going all-out with a show that includes playingfrom start to finish. And, yep, there is an Orlando show on the books.The Eagles — whose current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and country star Vince Gill filling out the ranks — are heading out on the fast lane for a handful of dates in Florida and Georgia in February of next year.Shows on the tour consist of two sets. The first is a complete reading of, and the second is a more far-reaching greatest hits set.The Eagles will play Orlando's Amway Center on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Two other Florida dates immediately follow in Fort Lauderdale and a final date in Tampa. The tour will later resume in May.Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster