Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to play a holiday show at the Frontyard Festival
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Big Bad Voodoo Daddy/Facebook
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are going to bring their "Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party" to the Frontyard Festival in a couple of weeks, so put a sprig of holly in your fedora.
The swing-revival armada are playing a clutch of "Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
" shows starting the day after Thanksgiving and hitting Florida in early December with shows in Orlando, Doral and Lakeland. Expect a clutch of Christmas classics plus BBVD hits.
Upworthy
, of all places, recently reminded us that Big Bad Voodoo Daddy really got the swing revival craze cooking in the 1990s after their musical star turn in pre-Marvel John Favreau film Swingers
.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's play the Frontyard Festival
on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now through the Dr. Phillips Center
.
–
