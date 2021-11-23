Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Sanford gun store comes under fire for placing photo of Hitler in storefront window

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

A Sanford gun store owner has come under scrutiny after putting a photo of Hitler in his storefront window. 

A&N Sports along 17-92 featured the chief Nazi alongside a dubious quote celebrating gun control purportedly from the WW2-era leader.



“This year will go down in history. For the first time, a civilized nation has full gun registration! Our streets will be safer, our police will be more efficient, and the world will follow our lead into the future,” the poster reads.

The owner sees little wrong with greeting passersby with the photo of one of history's greatest monsters in service of spreading a false history (namely, that the Holocaust happened because the Jewish and Roma populations of Europe were unarmed instead of the much more obvious truth that they were outnumbered). For reasons that should be obvious, the sign has rankled community members.

“To use a symbol that goes back to a dictator of World War II who annihilated millions and millions of people, it’s the wrong symbol,” Holocaust Center interim CEO Shelley Lauten told WKMG.

Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando head Keith Dvorchik agreed that the poster misses the mark.

"Anytime you see a picture of Adolf Hitler on a building like that, your stomach drops, your jaw drops. It really is hard. What are these people thinking, what are they saying?" he told the news station.

Store owner Bert Nelson failed to see the problem and stressed that he is not an anti-Semite.

“Eleven million people died because of that nut [Hitler]. That nut brings attention to that sign that says this nation will go down in history as the first time a civilized nation has full gun registration," he said. "And we don’t want that type of mentality to come to America.”


