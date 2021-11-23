Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Orlando's The Pauses to celebrate a decade of 'Cautionary Tales' at Will's Pub in December
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM
Photo courtesy the Pauses/Facebook
It's mind boggling to think about, but local indie-rockers the Pauses' debut album is almost 10 years old, and they'll be celebrating that milestone with a show at Will's Pub and a brief tour next month.
The trio released A Cautionary Tale
back in 20111, and they're marking the occasion with some cautionary comeback shows to end 2021 and kick off the new year.
First up is a proper album anniversary show
on Saturday, Dec. 11 with Pohgoh and Virginity opening. The album will be played by the band from start to finish, with plenty of surprises promised.
Next up is a little winter tour of the South
kicking off in Dec. 30 and taking them as far afield as Austin, Texas.
One last Pauses-related milestone to mention: Frontperson Tierney Tough's first solo EP
, A Farce to Reckon With
, is on the roster of releases for this year's Record Story Day Black Friday
as a 7" in a variety of colors.
