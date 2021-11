Orlando's The Pauses to celebrate a decade of 'Cautionary Tales' at Will's Pub in December

click image Photo courtesy the Pauses/Facebook

It's mind boggling to think about, but local indie-rockers the Pauses' debut album is almost 10 years old, and they'll be celebrating that milestone with a show at Will's Pub and a brief tour next month.The trio releasedback in 20111, and they're marking the occasion with some cautionary comeback shows to end 2021 and kick off the new year.First up is a proper album anniversary show on Saturday, Dec. 11 with Pohgoh and Virginity opening. The album will be played by the band from start to finish, with plenty of surprises promised.Next up is a little winter tour of the South kicking off in Dec. 30 and taking them as far afield as Austin, Texas.One last Pauses-related milestone to mention: Frontperson Tierney Tough's first solo EP , is on the roster of releases for this year's Record Story Day Black Friday as a 7" in a variety of colors.