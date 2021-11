Krampusfest returns to Orlando's Milk District in December to give a little festive punishment to the naughty

click image Photo courtesy Krampus/Facebook

Based on the sweeping assumption that most nightlife denizens of the Milk District have erred on the side of naughty, there's a holiday reckoning on the way as Kreampusfest returns in December.The Krampus, for the uninitiated, is a lesser-known colleague of Santa Claus in Europe who metes out spankings and various other unpleasantries to naughty children. (The photo above provides a handy primer.)Krampusfest took a year off in 2020 (as did we all), but returns in early December in the Plaza Live's parking lot this year. It's a more spacious environment to accommodate everything organizers are cramming into this year's event, including vendors, costume contests, a krampuslauf parade, a mini-biergarten, and performances from Bad Santa & the Angry Elves, Bloody Jug Band and Phantasmagoria. Krampusfest happens on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1-10 p.m. at the Plaza Live. The event is free but organizers are asking that you RSVP through Eventbrite