The Gist

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The Gist

Disney shares new details about 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride, Marvel-themed pavilion

Posted By on Tue, Nov 23, 2021 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge The pavilion will showcase the technology of the fictional planet Xandar. - RENDERING VIA DISNEY
  • Rendering via Disney
  • The pavilion will showcase the technology of the fictional planet Xandar.


Walt Disney World has been working on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride for longer than it took to build the ride's home park of Epcot. But an end is in sight. The park shared more details about a possible opening date and a pavilion themed around the sights of the Marvel film this weekend.



First up, that opening date. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open this summer, according to Disney's official blog. 

When the ride opens, it will be surrounded by a pavilion that shows guests the wonders of the world of Xandar, a phrase that makes us want to hand out wedgies to ourselves. The Wonders of Xandar area will give fans the chance to explore the wider cosmology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

 
click to enlarge RENDERING VIA DISNEY
  • Rendering via Disney





  |  

