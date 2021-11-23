Disney shares new details about 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ride, Marvel-themed pavilion

The pavilion will showcase the technology of the fictional planet Xandar.
Walt Disney World has been working on the Guardians of the Galaxy ride for longer than it took to build the ride's home park of Epcot. But an end is in sight. The park shared more details about a possible opening date and a pavilion themed around the sights of the Marvel film this weekend.
First up, that opening date. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open this summer, according to Disney's official blog.
When the ride opens, it will be surrounded by a pavilion that shows guests the wonders of the world of Xandar, a phrase that makes us want to hand out wedgies to ourselves. The Wonders of Xandar area will give fans the chance to explore the wider cosmology of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
click to enlarge
Rendering via Disney
– Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Support Local Journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.