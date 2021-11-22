Upcoming holiday events bring road closures in Winter Park in early December

click image Photo courtesy Morse Museum/Facebook

Christmas in the Park, days of yore

The good news is that Christmas in the Park and a veritable boatload of festive events in Winter Park are almost upon us, the bad news is there are a lot of road closures upcoming during the first week of December.If you're rolling out to Christmas in the Park on Thursday, Dec. 2, be aware that Park Avenue, between Canton Avenue and Morse Boulevard, and Morse Boulevard, between New York and Park avenues, will be closed. These closures will be in effect from 2-9:30 p.m. that Thursday.Attendees of Winter on the Avenue on Friday, Dec. 3, should be advised that closures will be in effect for Park Avenue, between W. Canton and Lyman avenues; Morse Boulevard, between S. Knowles and S. New York avenues;and Lincoln and E. Welbourne avenues. between S. Knowles and S. Park avenues. These are overnight blockages from Friday, 2 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon when the Christmas Parade ends. Which brings us to …The Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade will see the aforementioned closures above, as well as Park Avenue, between Webster and Comstock avenues; New York Avenue, between Canton and Webster avenues; New England Avenue, between S. Virginia and S. Pennsylvania avenues. AlsoPark Avenue side streets along the parade route will be impacted.Consider biking, ride shares, or even the Amtrak.