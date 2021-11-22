Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 22, 2021

Bloggytown

Men's Closet hosting turkey giveaway, flag football tournament at Barnett Park tomorrow

Posted By on Mon, Nov 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge FLYER VIA MEN'S CLOSET
  • Flyer via Men's Closet

Far from just a good cause, Orlando retail mainstay Men's Closet wants to show folks a good time. That's why they are hosting a free turkey giveaway as well as a flag football tournament and vendor market at Barnett Park tomorrow.

Starting at 4 p.m., the folks behind the three-decades-strong store will offer turkeys and canned goods to Orlando families in need. At the same time, pop-ups will be offering all sorts of items for sale while face painters help keep kids entertained. The entire event is organized around a 10-on-10 flag football tournament. The event wraps at 7 p.m.



Location Details Barnett Park
4801 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
Park
Map




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Texts reveal Publix heiress was major financier of Jan. 6 capitol riot Read More

  2. 90 percent of Facebook's top posts following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict came from conservative sources Read More

  3. Judge rejects Florida's request to block vaccine mandate for healthcare workers Read More

  4. Florida legislator calls for creation of 'Kyle Rittenhouse Day' following not guilty verdict Read More

  5. Florida tops 61,000 COVID-19 deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation