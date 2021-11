Gin Blossoms to treat Orlando to a 'New Miserable Experience' in 2022

click image Photo courtesy the Gin Blossoms/Facebook

1990s survivors the Gin Blossoms have scheduled a new run of 2022 dates the " New Miserable Experience Live " tour, where they revisit the YEAR album that brought them into the mainstream. And Orlando fans will have a chance to soak in the musical misery. (Sidebar: This writer has belatedly come to enjoy this album quite a bit.)The band are kicking off thetour in February of 2022, right here in Florida. In point of fact, a headlining spot at Disney Springs' House of Blues is the second date of the tour, on Feb. 19. So you'll get to hear "Hey Jealousy" and "Found Out About You" by a band still fresh as daisies and not not, possibly, burnt out by the nightly grind.Tickets or the Gin Blossoms at the House of Blues playingin its entirety on Feb. 19, 2022, are on sale now through Live Nation