Orange County Public Schools make masks optional for all students, visitors

Orange County Public Schools have made masks fully optional for students.The decision comes after the Florida legislature passed a series of laws making it harder to mandate safe behavior in a pandemic. OCPS strict mask mandate ended last month , with students who wished to opt-out of mask policies required to get a note from their parents. That requirement is no longer in place.Masks will be optional for all adults on OCPS property starting on Monday, November 29.Previously, OCPS was a party to a series of legal challenges to Florida's anti-mask mandate laws. The district was threatened with fines for continuing its mask mandate into October. That point is now moot, as OCPS has backed off of all masking requirements.