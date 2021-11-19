Friday, November 19, 2021
Orange County Public Schools make masks optional for all students, visitors
By Alex Galbraith
on Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM
Orange County Public Schools have made masks fully optional for students.
The decision comes after the Florida legislature passed a series of laws making it harder to mandate safe behavior in a pandemic. OCPS strict mask mandate ended last month
, with students who wished to opt-out of mask policies required to get a note from their parents. That requirement is no longer in place.
Masks will be optional for all adults on OCPS property starting on Monday, November 29.
Previously, OCPS was a party to a series of legal challenges
to Florida's anti-mask mandate laws. The district was threatened with fines
for continuing its mask mandate into October. That point is now moot, as OCPS has backed off of all masking requirements.
