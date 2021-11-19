Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, November 19, 2021

Orange County Public Schools make masks optional for all students, visitors

Posted By on Fri, Nov 19, 2021 at 10:51 AM

Orange County Public Schools have made masks fully optional for students.

The decision comes after the Florida legislature passed a series of laws making it harder to mandate safe behavior in a pandemic. OCPS strict mask mandate ended last month, with students who wished to opt-out of mask policies required to get a note from their parents. That requirement is no longer in place.



Masks will be optional for all adults on OCPS property starting on Monday, November 29.

Previously, OCPS was a party to a series of legal challenges to Florida's anti-mask mandate laws. The district was threatened with fines for continuing its mask mandate into October. That point is now moot, as OCPS has backed off of all masking requirements.





