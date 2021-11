Former NFL player Zac Stacy arrested at Orlando airport after ex-girlfriend shared video of him throwing her into a television

Zac Stacy was arrested at the Orlando International Airport last night. The former NFL player is facing charges of felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief after his girlfriend shared footage of Stacy assaulting her at her home in Oakland.The video showed Stacey repeatedly punching the victim in the head before picking her up and throwing her into a television. Stacy proceeds to throw something in the woman's face while she's on the ground before picking her up again and slamming her into a baby walker. The footage was captured from multiple angles by cameras in the victim's home.Police were called to the Oakland home around 2:30 a.m. Stacy had fled the scene by that time. Orlando authorities arrested the former Vanderbilt running back as he arrived on a flight from Nashville."The Orlando Police Department received information that NFL Player, Zac Stacy, wanted out of Orange County/ City of Oakland for Aggravated Battery in a Domestic Violence case was arriving at the Orlando International Airport," OPD shared in a statement . "Our officers made contact with Stacy as he exited an inbound flight from Nashville and placed him in custody. Stacy was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident."Stacy appeared before a judge this morning and had his bond set at $10,150. The judge also ordered that Stacy have no contact with the victim and not possess any firearms.