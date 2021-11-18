Orlando bakery Sister Honey's Evette Rahman crowned World Dessert Champion

click to enlarge Screenshot via World Food Championships/Instagram

Evette Rahman was just crowned the best dessert-maker in the world. The baker and owner of Orlando's Sister Honey's won the title of World Dessert Champion for a third time at 2021's World Food Championships in Dallas.

Rahman has operated Sister Honey's since 2012 and has snagged the top prize for dessert at the competition three times. She is the first person to win the distinction three times in the competition's history.