Thursday, November 18, 2021
Martina McBride brings her Christmas music tour to Central Florida in December
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy the Sharon L. Morse PerformingArts Center
-
Martina McBride
Country star Martina McBride is bringing her musical Christmas show to Central Florida, but the catch is that you'll have to preemptively use some of the coal in your stocking to fire up the automobile and head out to the Villages to see this one.
The Grammy nominee and million-selling singer is hitting the road and heading to Florida to show off songs from her 2020 Christmas album It's the Holiday Season
— a collection of her favorite seasonal chestnuts.
Martina McBride's "Joy of Christmas Tour" rolls in to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets are available now through the Morse
.
The Villages, incidentally, is not the only unlikely place you can encounter McBride during the holidays. She's also a prominent presence on the soundtrack to the Muppets Christmas Carol
, which is — improbably
? — going to get a vinyl reissue
at the end of November.
–
