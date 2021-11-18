Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Heard

Martina McBride brings her Christmas music tour to Central Florida in December

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Martina McBride - PHOTO COURTESY THE SHARON L. MORSE PERFORMINGARTS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy the Sharon L. Morse PerformingArts Center
  • Martina McBride
Country star Martina McBride is bringing her musical Christmas show to Central Florida, but the catch is that you'll have to preemptively use some of the coal in your stocking to fire up the automobile and head out to the Villages to see this one.


The Grammy nominee and million-selling singer is hitting the road and heading to Florida to show off songs from her 2020 Christmas album It's the Holiday Season — a collection of her favorite seasonal chestnuts.

Martina McBride's "Joy of Christmas Tour" rolls in to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets are available now through the Morse.

The Villages, incidentally, is not the only unlikely place you can encounter McBride during the holidays. She's also a prominent presence on the soundtrack to the Muppets Christmas Carol, which is — improbably? — going to get a vinyl reissue at the end of November.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida legislator calls for creation of 'Kyle Rittenhouse Day' following not guilty verdict Read More

  2. Central Florida's Anna Eskamani wants to use tourist tax dollars to fix Orlando's lingering problems Read More

  3. Orlando's Morimoto Asia got one of just 44 bottles of Yamazaki 55, the Japanese whisky that sells for $950,000, and we got to taste it Read More

  4. The age of budget hotels near Walt Disney World is over as luxury resorts continue to pop up around the park Read More

  5. Here are some of the best Florida Classic-adjacent events going down this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation