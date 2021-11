Martina McBride brings her Christmas music tour to Central Florida in December

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Sharon L. Morse PerformingArts Center

Martina McBride

Country star Martina McBride is bringing her musical Christmas show to Central Florida, but the catch is that you'll have to preemptively use some of the coal in your stocking to fire up the automobile and head out to the Villages to see this one.The Grammy nominee and million-selling singer is hitting the road and heading to Florida to show off songs from her 2020 Christmas album— a collection of her favorite seasonal chestnuts.Martina McBride's "Joy of Christmas Tour" rolls in to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets are available now through the Morse The Villages, incidentally, is not the only unlikely place you can encounter McBride during the holidays. She's also a prominent presence on the soundtrack to the, which is —? — going to get a vinyl reissue at the end of November.