Here are some of the best Florida Classic-adjacent events going down this weekend

click to enlarge
Just like the point of the Florida Classic isn't the game itself, Classic Weekend takes place well away from the stadium.
The entire weekend is stacked with day parties, brunches, concerts and events to keep partiers entertained for as long as they can stay awake. Take a look at some of our favorites below.
Friday, November 19
Keepers of the Crown
Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd., 10 p.m.
This kickoff party hosted by Rubi Rose includes DJ sets from performers traveling from New York and Miami. Tickets
start at $20.
HBCU Legends Party
Night Shade Lounge, 536 W. Church St.
This party will feature guest appearances from former starts of HBCU teams. Tickets
start at $20.
Saturday, November 20
Pepsi Zero Classic Day Party
Ember, 42 W. Central Blvd., 4 p.m.
This sponsored day party runs until 10 p.m. Tickets
start at $10.
Est Gee & No Cap
Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive., 8 p.m.
This concert at the Fairgrounds promises to be one of the biggest non-game events of the weekend. Tickets
start at $75.
The Orlando Classic Tastemaker's After Party
The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., 10 p.m.
Downtown Orlando's premier venue for dance nights and hip-hop shows is hosting this afterparty. Tickets
start at $20.
Rod Wave's Soulfly Tour Welcome Home Bash
The Rum Jungle, 5533 International Drive, 10 p.m.
Central Florida's own will play Rum Jungle on Saturday night. Tickets
start at $75.
Legends: An Upscale Classic Experience
Mango's Orlando, 8126 International Drive, 10 p.m.
Mango's is hosting this upscale DJ night along I-Drive. Tickets
start at $20.
Top Priority Rooftop Party
Sky Lounge, Amway Center, 10 p.m.
A rooftop party at the arena. Tickets
start at $20.
Drink or Drown
Genasis Event Center, 5059 Edgewater Drive, 10 p.m.
For $20, everyone at this party drinks free.
Sunday, November 21
Konpa Brunch
Sky, 5040 W. Colonial Drive, 1 p.m.
Grab a late breakfast and start the party at this weekend-closing brunch.
Detox Brunch
Courtyard 390, 390 N. Orange Ave., 11:30 a.m.
Another opportunity to settle your stomach.
Day Shift Day Party
Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd., 5 p.m.
Get going early on the weekend's final night. Tickets
start at $15.
Hotboi
Rum Jungle, 5533 International Drive, 10 p.m.
This concert serves double duty as a close-out party for Classic weekend. Tickets
start at $25.
Florida Classic Weekend Jam
Night Shade Lounge, 536 W. Church St., 10 a.m.
Close it out at Night Shade. Tickets
start at $5.
Dancers' Paradise
Infyniti Knight Club, 10028 University Blvd., 2 a.m.
This after-after-party starts at 2 a.m. every night. It's perfect for the precious few who are still raring to go after three days.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.