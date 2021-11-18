Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Thursday, November 18, 2021

The Gist

Here are some of the best Florida Classic-adjacent events going down this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Nov 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge floridaclassic3-75282230_10156732759424142_6958122361283411968_o.jpg

Just like the point of the Florida Classic isn't the game itself, Classic Weekend takes place well away from the stadium.

The entire weekend is stacked with day parties, brunches, concerts and events to keep partiers entertained for as long as they can stay awake. Take a look at some of our favorites below.




Friday, November 19

Keepers of the Crown
Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd., 10 p.m.
This kickoff party hosted by Rubi Rose includes DJ sets from performers traveling from New York and Miami. Tickets start at $20.

HBCU Legends Party
Night Shade Lounge, 536 W. Church St.
This party will feature guest appearances from former starts of HBCU teams. Tickets start at $20.


Saturday, November 20

Pepsi Zero Classic Day Party
Ember, 42 W. Central Blvd., 4 p.m.
This sponsored day party runs until 10 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Est Gee & No Cap
Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive., 8 p.m.
This concert at the Fairgrounds promises to be one of the biggest non-game events of the weekend. Tickets start at $75.

The Orlando Classic Tastemaker's After Party
The Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., 10 p.m.
Downtown Orlando's premier venue for dance nights and hip-hop shows is hosting this afterparty. Tickets start at $20.

Rod Wave's Soulfly Tour Welcome Home Bash
The Rum Jungle, 5533 International Drive, 10 p.m.
Central Florida's own will play Rum Jungle on Saturday night. Tickets start at $75. 

Legends: An Upscale Classic Experience
Mango's Orlando, 8126 International Drive, 10 p.m.
Mango's is hosting this upscale DJ night along I-Drive. Tickets start at $20.

Top Priority Rooftop Party
Sky Lounge, Amway Center, 10 p.m.
A rooftop party at the arena. Tickets start at $20.

Drink or Drown
Genasis Event Center, 5059 Edgewater Drive, 10 p.m.
For $20, everyone at this party drinks free.


Sunday, November 21

Konpa Brunch
 Sky, 5040 W. Colonial Drive, 1 p.m.
Grab a late breakfast and start the party at this weekend-closing brunch.

Detox Brunch
Courtyard 390, 390 N. Orange Ave., 11:30 a.m.
Another opportunity to settle your stomach.


Day Shift Day Party
Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd., 5 p.m.
Get going early on the weekend's final night. Tickets start at $15.

Hotboi
Rum Jungle, 5533 International Drive, 10 p.m.
This concert serves double duty as a close-out party for Classic weekend. Tickets start at $25.

Florida Classic Weekend Jam
Night Shade Lounge, 536 W. Church St., 10 a.m.
Close it out at Night Shade. Tickets start at $5.

Dancers' Paradise
 Infyniti Knight Club, 10028 University Blvd., 2 a.m.
This after-after-party starts at 2 a.m. every night. It's perfect for the precious few who are still raring to go after three days.



