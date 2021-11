Here are some of the best Florida Classic-adjacent events going down this weekend

click to enlarge

Just like the point of the Florida Classic isn't the game itself, Classic Weekend takes place well away from the stadium.The entire weekend is stacked with day parties, brunches, concerts and events to keep partiers entertained for as long as they can stay awake. Take a look at some of our favorites below.This kickoff party hosted by Rubi Rose includes DJ sets from performers traveling from New York and Miami. Tickets start at $20.This party will feature guest appearances from former starts of HBCU teams. Tickets start at $20.This sponsored day party runs until 10 p.m. Tickets start at $10.This concert at the Fairgrounds promises to be one of the biggest non-game events of the weekend. Tickets start at $75.Downtown Orlando's premier venue for dance nights and hip-hop shows is hosting this afterparty. Tickets start at $20.Central Florida's own will play Rum Jungle on Saturday night. Tickets start at $75.Mango's is hosting this upscale DJ night along I-Drive. Tickets start at $20.A rooftop party at the arena. Tickets start at $20.For $20, everyone at this party drinks free.Grab a late breakfast and start the party at this weekend-closing brunch.Another opportunity to settle your stomach.Get going early on the weekend's final night. Tickets start at $15.This concert serves double duty as a close-out party for Classic weekend. Tickets start at $25.Close it out at Night Shade. Tickets start at $5.This after-after-party starts at 2 a.m. every night. It's perfect for the precious few who are still raring to go after three days.