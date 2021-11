Orlando's Running Man Theatre Company to present live radio-play of 'It's a Wonderful Life' on WPRK

click to enlarge Screen capture courtesy YouTube/beachbumde

Going all the way back to 1947, Frank Capra's holiday chestnutfound a second life as a radio drama, broadcasting over the airwaves with Jimmy Stewart reprising his role as George Bailey. Since then it's been rebroadcast and restaged for the radio many times. Orlando listeners and theaters fans can indulge in that tradition next month thanks to the efforts of the local Running Man Theatre Company and Rollins College's WPRK radio station.On Thursday, Dec. 9, Running Man will perform a radio-play version ofat the Annie Russell Theatre on Rollins' campus that will simultaneously broadcast for free on WPRK. Both will be very distinct ways of experiencing this play.Running Man Theatre is an inclusive company for actors and artists "of all abilities" to hone their craft and take the stage. This production will include members of this company acting alongside Rollins students.“With the success of last year’s musical, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can all achieve. It’s a Wonderful Life reminds us of the gift of community and how lucky we are to be able to create theatre at this point in time with family and friends all around us,”Marianne DiQuattro, Running Man Theatre Artistic Director, in a press statement.Happens on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at both the Annie Russell Theatre and at 91.5-FM on your radio. Tickets are available now through OCA