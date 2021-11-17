Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

The Gist

Orlando's Running Man Theatre Company to present live radio-play of 'It's a Wonderful Life' on WPRK

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY YOUTUBE/BEACHBUMDE
  • Screen capture courtesy YouTube/beachbumde
Going all the way back to 1947, Frank Capra's holiday chestnut It's a Wonderful Life found a second life as a radio drama, broadcasting over the airwaves with Jimmy Stewart reprising his role as George Bailey. Since then it's been rebroadcast and restaged for the radio many times. Orlando listeners and theaters fans can indulge in that tradition next month thanks to the efforts of the local Running Man Theatre Company and Rollins College's WPRK radio station.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, Running Man will perform a radio-play version of Life at the Annie Russell Theatre on Rollins' campus that will simultaneously broadcast for free on WPRK. Both will be very distinct ways of experiencing this play.



Running Man Theatre is an inclusive company for actors and artists "of all abilities" to hone their craft and take the stage. This production will include members of this company acting alongside Rollins students.

“With the success of last year’s musical, we’ve shown that there are no limits to what we can all achieve. It’s a Wonderful Life reminds us of the gift of community and how lucky we are to be able to create theatre at this point in time with family and friends all around us,” said Marianne DiQuattro, Running Man Theatre Artistic Director, in a press statement.

It's a Wonderful Life Happens on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at both the Annie Russell Theatre and at 91.5-FM on your radio. Tickets are available now through OCA.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More than 60 dogs removed from Florida puppy mill's 'deplorable conditions' Read More

  2. Florida woman dies of COVID-19 after family sued hospital to allow ivermectin treatment Read More

  3. Brass Against apologize after lead singer Sophia Urista peed on fan during Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville Read More

  4. Florida Democratic leadership calls special session targeting vaccine mandates a '[dick-]measuring contest' between Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden Read More

  5. Florida legislators move toward removing state from OSHA oversight Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation