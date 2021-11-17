Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Much-anticipated Ivanhoe Village food hall The Hall on the Yard opens tomorrow

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 3:13 PM

click image Poké Rose is serving now at the Hall on the Yard - PHOTO COURTESY THE HALL ON THE YARD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Hall on the Yard/Facebook
  • Poké Rose is serving now at the Hall on the Yard
The food-hall-palooza that is 2021 in Orlando rolls on with the announcement that the much-anticipated Hall on the Yard in Ivanhoe Village is opening Thursday. (Hey, that's tomorrow!)

We've been writing about the development of this massive new food hall and entertainment complex eagerly since last year, and now the stars have aligned for the doors to swing open this week.



The sprawling 12,250-square-foot hall in the Ivanhoe Yard mixed-use development features nine food tenants/restaurants, three cocktail bars and five distinct event spaces. 

Tenants at The Hall on the Yard include Chef & I, Poké Rose, Fork & Hen, Wabi Sabi, True Island Cuisine, Humbl, Daily Bread Bakers, Pasion and Spice Affair.

“Orlando is one of the most exciting food landscapes in the country and it’s somewhere I knew we had to be," said Jamal Wilson, owner of The Hall Restaurants, in a press statement. "It’s been a labor of love watching this location come to life and it’s an astonishing time to be a part of the hospitality industry after such a tumultuous year." Wilson is currently working on similar Halls in Atlanta and Nashville.

The Hall on the Yard, located at 1460 Alden Road, is open Monday- Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.



Tags: , , , , , , , ,

