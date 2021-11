Much-anticipated Ivanhoe Village food hall The Hall on the Yard opens tomorrow

click image Photo courtesy the Hall on the Yard/Facebook

Poké Rose is serving now at the Hall on the Yard

The food-hall-palooza that is 2021 in Orlando rolls on with the announcement that the much-anticipated Hall on the Yard in Ivanhoe Village is opening Thursday. (We've been writing about the development of this massive new food hall and entertainment complex eagerly since last year , and now the stars have aligned for the doors to swing open this week.The sprawling 12,250-square-foot hall in the Ivanhoe Yard mixed-use development features nine food tenants/restaurants, three cocktail bars and five distinct event spaces.Tenants at The Hall on the Yard include Chef & I, Poké Rose, Fork & Hen, Wabi Sabi, True Island Cuisine, Humbl, Daily Bread Bakers, Pasion and Spice Affair.“Orlando is one of the most exciting food landscapes in the country and it’s somewhere I knew we had to be," said Jamal Wilson, owner of The Hall Restaurants, in a press statement. "It’s been a labor of love watching this location come to life and it’s an astonishing time to be a part of the hospitality industry after such a tumultuous year." Wilson is currently working on similar Halls in Atlanta and Nashville.The Hall on the Yard, located at 1460 Alden Road , is open Monday- Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., and Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.