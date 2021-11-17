Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Wednesday, November 17, 2021



Lucinda Williams announces 2022 concert in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 2:17 PM

click image PHTOO COURTESY LUCINDA WILLIAMS/FACEBOOK
  • Phtoo courtesy Lucinda Williams/Facebook
Country and American leading light Lucinda Williams is hitting the road hard early next year and that includes a two-day stink in Florida in February with dates in Jacksonville and Orlando on Deck.

Williams headlines both Jacksonville's Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 and the Plaza Live here in the City Beautiful on Thursday, Feb. 24. (And if you miss both of those, Williams will swing back through Central Florida with a date at Capitol Theatre in Tampa Bay on March 5.)



Williams will receive the AMA-U.K. International Lifetime Achievement in London come January, but we don't think she'll let that honorific go to her head. Expect grit and songs from he 2020 album Good Souls Better Angels.

Tickets for Lucinda Williams' Thursday, Feb. 24 show at the Plaza Live are on sale through AXS.



