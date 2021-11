Florida Black Bear rescued after spending a month with a jug on its head

A Florida black bear was rescued by wildlife officials after wandering around with a plastic jug on its head for nearly a month.Collier County officials and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission authorities spent weeks trying to trap the unfortunate bear, finally catching up with it in Naples' Golden Gate Estates community."Our bear biologists, law enforcement, and bear contractors set traps and monitored the area in an effort to remove the container," FWC shared of the initial call on Facebook ,"but after only two sightings the bear was not seen again for over three weeks.""Finally, the bear was spotted on a resident’s security camera, still wearing the container on its head! Staff set new traps and started night patrols of the neighborhood. They finally spotted the 250lb female bear just before midnight. The bear biologist darted her and removed the plastic container from around her face," they said of the final encounter.FWC officials say they think the plastic jug was part of an animal feeder and a whole on the opposite end allowed the bear to keep eating and drinking for the month it was trapped."Even after 28 days of wearing it, the bear was still in great physical shape! She did have a wound encircling her neck and face where the feeder was stuck, but staff cleaned the injury and treated her with antibiotics," they wrote. "After a day and a half of monitoring to make sure she was healthy and able to eat and drink normally, the bear was released by staff in a secure area of Picayune Strand State Forest."