Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The Heard

Orlando will be the only Florida date for the 2022 'Bay Strikes Back' thrash metal tour with Testament and Exodus

Posted By on Tue, Nov 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM

click image Testament - PHOTO COURTESY TESTAMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Testament/Facebook
  • Testament
OG titans of West Coast thrash metal have Orlando in their sights when "The Bay Strikes Back" package tour rolls into town next year.

The heady triad of Testament, Exodus and Death Angel — three bands that have been able to balance critical clout with audience adoration through careers that started in the 1980s — are taking this tripartite show on the road starting in early April.



On Monday, five new dates were added to this tour, including a show in Orlando. "The Bay Strikes Back" comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Monday, April 25, 2022. This show is the only Florida date.

Originally scheduled for 2021, the tour was pushed back until next year as the continuing pandemic gave even the hardiest bands pause. "I think it was a better decision for now," said Exodus' Steve "Zetro" Souza in a recent interview. "I just want safety for everybody; that's all that matters."

Tickets go on sale for this show on WHEN through Ticketmaster.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brass Against apologize after lead singer Sophia Urista peed on fan during Daytona Beach's Welcome to Rockville Read More

  2. Florida politician calls police over LGBTQ book in school library Read More

  3. Former Universal Studios creative director suing Disney for allegedly lifting ideas for 'Star Wars' ride Read More

  4. Senators call on President Biden to pardon all nonviolent cannabis offenders Read More

  5. Night of a Million Lights is back to illuminate Central Florida for a good cause Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation