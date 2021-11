Orlando will be the only Florida date for the 2022 'Bay Strikes Back' thrash metal tour with Testament and Exodus

click image Photo courtesy Testament/Facebook

Testament

OG titans of West Coast thrash metal have Orlando in their sights when "The Bay Strikes Back" package tour rolls into town next year.The heady triad of Testament, Exodus and Death Angel — three bands that have been able to balance critical clout with audience adoration through careers that started in the 1980s — are taking this tripartite show on the road starting in early April.On Monday, five new dates were added to this tour, including a show in Orlando. "The Bay Strikes Back" comes to Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Monday, April 25, 2022. This show is the only Florida date.Originally scheduled for 2021, the tour was pushed back until next year as the continuing pandemic gave even the hardiest bands pause. "I think it was a better decision for now," said Exodus' Steve "Zetro" Souza in a recent interview. "I just want safety for everybody; that's all that matters."Tickets go on sale for this show on WHEN through Ticketmaster.