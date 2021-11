Night of a Million Lights is back to illuminate Central Florida for a good cause

click image Photo courtesy Give Kids the World/Facebook

Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee are bringing back their Night of a Million Lights holiday lights display for a second year, and it starts this week.Starting Monday, Nov. 17 and running for52 nights, the houses in the Village will be festooned with millions of lights donated by Disney, creating a gorgeous spectacle for a good cause.Guests can walk through this transformed winter wonderland and get a shot of the holiday spirit as well as learn about the year-round work that Give Kids the World is doing in the Central Florida area. Music, food, a train ride and market will be available at various points in this event too. Last yeareven called Night the "Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando."Night of a Million Lights lasts through Jan. 2, 2022, at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee. Tickets are available now through Give Kids the World