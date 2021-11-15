Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Monday, November 15, 2021

Night of a Million Lights is back to illuminate Central Florida for a good cause

Posted By on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 1:43 PM

Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee are bringing back their Night of a Million Lights holiday lights display for a second year, and it starts this week.

Starting Monday, Nov. 17 and running for 52 nights, the houses in the Village will be festooned with millions of lights donated by Disney, creating a gorgeous spectacle for a good cause.



Guests can walk through this transformed winter wonderland and get a shot of the holiday spirit as well as learn about the year-round work that Give Kids the World is doing in the Central Florida area. Music, food, a train ride and market will be available at various points in this event too. Last year USA Today even called Night the "Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando."

Night of a Million Lights lasts through Jan. 2, 2022, at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee. Tickets are available now through Give Kids the World.



