'Decline of Western Civilization' screens this weekend in Orlando, along with Fond performance

is still, decades after its initial release, one of the most compulsively watchable music documentaries of all time. And this weekend, you can check it out at Stardust, with some actual live music thrown into the mix.Released in 1981,was filmed by a young, pre-Penelope Spheeris and captured kinetic and chaotic performances by the likes of Black Flag, the Germs, X and Fear along with scores of interviews with bandsfans alike. Decline screens on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Stardust Video, courtesy the curatorial chops of the Modern Music Movement. The movie will screen outdoors, so bring a chair.Also happening that evening are sets by local groups Fond (think Helmet, Melvins sludge) and Fond-offshoot Vestis.Cover is $5 at the door.