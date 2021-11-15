Monday, November 15, 2021
Classic rockers Journey, Toto head to Orlando next year on 'Freedom' tour
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Journey/Facebook
-
Journey
Classic-rock radio staples Journey on Monday announced a lengthy North American "Freedom" tour
set for 2022 and they're bringing along Toto for good measure.
And, yes, they're heading to Central Florida with an Orlando show at the Amway Center on April 21, 2022, and a Tampa show at the Amalie Arena on April 20. That's it for Florida dates. So, "Who's Crying Now
" rest of Florida?
The band kick off "Freedom" February in Pittsburgh, following a residency in Vegas that'll end 2020 for the Steve Perry-less ensemble. Billy Idol is the opener for the first run of dates, then replaced by "Africa" hitmakers Toto.
"It's that time — time to get back to where we are used to being — on stage!" said Journey guitarist Neal Schon
in a press statement. "We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited!"
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 19
through Ticketmaster
.
–
