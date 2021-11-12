Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 12, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida's attempt to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate moves forward

Posted By on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 at 10:27 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A federal judge will hear arguments Dec. 7 in Florida’s request for a preliminary injunction to block Biden administration efforts to require employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday this week scheduled the hearing, which will be held in Tampa. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a 26-page motion for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit in which the state contends President Joe Biden overstepped his authority with the requirements.



Moody’s office also argues that Florida would be injured by the requirements because state agencies have contracts with the federal government. As an example, it cited a $12 million contract that the University of Florida received last year from NASA.

Related Central Florida Northrop Grumman workers protest upcoming federal vaccine mandate
Central Florida Northrop Grumman workers protest upcoming federal vaccine mandate
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

The vaccination requirements are scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

Biden issued an executive order in September that started a process leading to the requirements. The lawsuit is part of a series of moves by Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state Republican leaders to fight vaccination and mask mandates amid the pandemic. The state is part of a separate case at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals challenging a Biden administration rule that will require vaccination of workers at large employers.


Related Florida seeks stay of Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate
Florida joined with other states on Monday, seeking a stay of a federal vaccine mandate.
Florida seeks stay of Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate
By Jim Saunders, NSF
Blogs


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A willingness to let Floridians die of COVID-19 isn't enough to get an In-N-Out in the state Read More

  2. A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved Read More

  3. Florida's proposed redistricting map creates a new congressional district in the Orlando area Read More

  4. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  5. Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter the Dolphin is in 'critical condition' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation