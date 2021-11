Black Rooster Taqueria's Curry Ford location will soft open next week

click to enlarge Juliana Calloway

Black Rooster Taqueria Curry Ford

click to enlarge Google Maps

It's been a year since we teased news of Black Rooster Taqueria's Curry Ford West location , so now we'll just bare it: It's opening Tuesday.As we reported last November, BRT's second location at 3097 Curry Ford Road location will be double the size of the Mills Avenue original and feature a pet-friendly outdoor patio with plenty of seating and enough space for yard games and taco spillage.Expect the dual garage doors that were installed inside the space to open when the weather permits (and the weather's been superb of late).Soft opening hours will be Tuesday to Saturday from 5-10 p.m.When the Curry Ford location fully opens in a few weeks, its hours will mirror that of the original Black Rooster Taqueria in Mills 50, plus they'll offer brunch (deets to come).