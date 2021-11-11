Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Tip Jar

Nashville-style chicken chain Dave's Hot Chicken to open Orlando location

Posted By on Thu, Nov 11, 2021 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DAVE'S HOT CHICKEN/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Dave's Hot Chicken/Instagram

Dave's Hot Chicken is in the midst of a massive expansion and Florida will not be passed over. The Nashville-style chicken chain will open its first location in the state in Orlando.

According to Orlando Business Journal, franchisees Scott Strahm and George Estep plan to open up 15 Central Florida locations starting with Orlando. The first location will go up at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Strahm and Estep have exclusive rights to open more locations in Osceola, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Brevard counties.



The first location is planning to open in March. Leases for three more locations are already being negotiated.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved Read More

  2. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  3. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  4. Orange County schools make face masks optional for teachers, starting tomorrow Read More

  5. Pig Floyd's to take over original Bubbalou's location in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation