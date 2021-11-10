Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Singer Marc Anthony awarded the Key to the City of Orlando by local officials
Matthew Moyer
Nov 10, 2021
In a peaceful transfer of power, Orlando city officials Tuesday night handed singer Marc Anthony the Key to the City, effectively putting the pop superstar in charge of the city's government …
Just checking to see if you were paying attention.
The honorific was actually in recognition of Anthony's philanthropic and charitable work that includes efforts with the Maestro Cares Foundation, One Voice: Somos Live! and support of the troops overseas and at home.
Before Anthony's sold-out concert at the Amway Center on Tuesday night, he met with a group of local officials that included city commissioner Tony Ortiz. The singer as given both the Key to the City and a proclamation declaring Nov.6, 2021 as Marc Anthony Day in Orlando.
“I am grateful for the love and the energy that my Orlando fans proffer to me every single time I get to perform for them and it is an honor to receive this recognition from a city that has a special place in my heart,” said Anthony of his Orlando accolades.
