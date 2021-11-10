Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Oviedo High School student hit with weapons charges after gun rumors shut down homecoming dance

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screen capture via Google Maps

Rumors of an armed student shut down the Oviedo High School homecoming dance early last weekend. Now, the student who was believed to have a gun has been charged.

Though police and the school district reported that no gun was found on the student in question or nearby, the 15-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm on school property, improper exhibition of a firearm and unlawful possession by a minor. Oviedo authorities are basing these charges on multiple statements from students who claim to have seen the high schooler brandish a gun.




"Our investigation to date concluded that there were no shots fired at OHS on Saturday night, and no firearm was found. These charges are the result of a thorough investigation, including witness statements, Oviedo Police Department shared in a statement.

The timeline of events shared by Oviedo PD claims that the student was removed from the dance by school authorities because he was on suspension. An altercation outside the school led to several calls to police, claiming that the suspect had a gun and had fired it. This latter detail was denied in initial reports from the school and police. Their investigation found no weapon or spent ammunition. The charges are entirely based on witness statements.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  2. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  3. Orlando woman shares what it was like to be inside the deadly crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival Read More

  4. Suspect arrested in Pulse memorial arson Read More

  5. Florida seeks stay of Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation