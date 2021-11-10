Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Osceola County deputy arrested for allegedly attempting to help family evade arrest

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 12:25 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy was relieved of duty and arrested after authorities claim he tried to help a family member avoid arrest.

According to Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the former deputy Kevin Encarnacion gave instructions to his cousin on how to evade officers following a domestic violence call. Police were called to the home after Encarnacion's cousin allegedly threw a brick at his wife during an argument, shattering a window in their home. Lopez told reporters in a press conference that Encarnacion used OCSO equipment to call the man and walk him through steps to avoid going to jail. His advice included a recommendation to not answer the phone, in case police were using his cell phone to track him down.



“That is really bad because we have a victim of domestic violence who’s calling for our help,” Lopez said. “Now we have a guy who is in my uniform, using my equipment, trying to help his family member get away with a crime.”

Lopez added that domestic violence calls are frequently fraught and dangerous for responding officers. He said that Encarncion made the situation more dangerous.

"Our deputy — our former deputy, was putting our officers in danger because everyone knows that domestic violence is the number one [incident where officers] get killed," he shared.

Encarnacion is facing two felonies, accessory after the fact and official misconduct.



