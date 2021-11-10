Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida legislators encouraged not to talk about the way redistricting proposals might effect upcoming elections

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM

click to enlarge Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby - PHOTO VIA NSF
  • Photo via NSF
  • Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby

With initial redistricting proposals slated to be released Wednesday, Senate leaders are urging lawmakers not to discuss how the maps could affect their political fortunes.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book sent a memo Tuesday that said senators will face questions and comments after staff-proposed maps are released Wednesday.



“Our responsibility as senators is to pass a constitutional map,” the memo said. “Future political ambitions in this chamber or elsewhere should be of no consideration as we review the work of our staff. Therefore, we would encourage senators not to opine on the staff-produced maps in the context of your own political future. The time for campaigning is coming, but the time for legislating is now, which requires fulfilling our responsibility to pass constitutional maps.”

The memo acknowledged that the outcome of the once-a-decade redistricting process could affect whether lawmakers get re-elected.

“As senators, we are frequently presented with situations where we must set aside our personal views and make decisions in keeping with the oath we each took to defend the Constitution and laws of this state,” the memo said. “Nowhere is this responsibility more challenging than in redistricting given that some of us may ultimately decide to vote for a map knowing the realities of that map are such that we will never be re-elected. Some of us may choose to defer seeking re-election. Still others may decide to run against a current colleague who we know and respect.”

Related As this decade's districts are redrawn, it seems unlikely Florida will redeem itself from the sins of the past
After the 2010 Census, it took 5 years and an extended court battle to settle on Florida's Congressional districts.
As this decade's districts are redrawn, it seems unlikely Florida will redeem itself from the sins of the past
By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida
News

The proposals slated to be released Wednesday by staff members are a first step, as lawmakers prepare to approve maps during the legislative session that will start in January.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  2. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  3. Orlando woman shares what it was like to be inside the deadly crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival Read More

  4. Suspect arrested in Pulse memorial arson Read More

  5. Florida seeks stay of Biden administration's federal vaccine mandate Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation