The Gist

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The Gist

Enzian to do an encore of their 'Meet the Filmmaker" The Room' event in January

Wed, Nov 10, 2021

click image SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY THE PRINCE CHARLES CINEMA/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy the Prince Charles Cinema/YouTube
Orlando film freaks, the Enzian will again be "tearing you apart" come January 2022.

Due to popular demand, the Maitland moviehouse will put on an encore of their "Meet the Filmmaker" event featuring Tommy Wiseau's immortal and deeply strange piece of cinema The Room. and actor Greg Sestero is returning to the City Beautiful to spill his guts about how what happened behind the camera was just as weird as Wiseau's script.



Sestero has penned a book about his experiences with Wiseau, The Disaster Artist, and makes for an engaging host for Room screenings, still seemingly bemused by the whole experience even nearly two decades later.

Meet the Filmmaker: The Room happens (again) on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at noon.. Tickets are available now through the Enzian.



