Enzian to do an encore of their 'Meet the Filmmaker" The Room' event in January

Orlando film freaks, the Enzian will again be "tearing you apart" come January 2022.Due to popular demand, the Maitland moviehouse will put on an encore of their "Meet the Filmmaker" event featuring Tommy Wiseau's immortal and deeply strange piece of cinema. and actor Greg Sestero is returning to the City Beautiful to spill his guts about how what happened behind the camera was just as weird as Wiseau's script.Sestero has penned a book about his experiences with Wiseau,, and makes for an engaging host for Room screenings, still seemingly bemused by the whole experience even nearly two decades later.happens (again) on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at noon.. Tickets are available now through the Enzian