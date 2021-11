Electronic musician Com Truise to play Orlando's Soundbar in January

click image Photo courtesy Endoxa booking

The concert calendar for 2022 is already starting to fill up and you can add electronic musician Com Truise to the list. He'll be bringing the bleeps and bloops to Soundbar in January.The synthwave-adjacent electro conceptualist and Central Florida resident is doing a few shows in the South in January — Atlanta, Tampa and Orlando — to perhaps test the live-music waters for more intensive touring later in the year. Perhaps. But for now, we can enjoy a famous local doing what he does best on an Orlando stage. Com Truise headlines Suundbar on Jan. 21, 2022. Tickets are already available through Eventbrite . Support acts TBA.