Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Bloggytown

A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved

Posted By on Wed, Nov 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NORTH PALM BEACH/TWITTER
  • Photo via North Palm Beach/Twitter

A Florida community is asking residents to be “please be cautious” after an American crocodile took up residence at a local golf course.

According to the Village of North Palm Beach, an American crocodile has set up camp at the Country Club, and not only is it not budging, but it legally can’t be removed.



“An American crocodile is living in the ponds at the Country Club golf course,” says a Twitter post from the Village of North Palm Beach. “The Fish & Wildlife Commission says federal law will not allow removal of the croc, so please be cautious near our golf course ponds.”

The post also shows a photo of the seemingly large croc with its mouth open wide as it lays out near a sand trap.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, native American crocodiles are a “shy and reclusive species,” so don’t be too alarmed when you come across one showing off its teeth like in the photo above, this is actually called “gaping,” and is often used to regulate their temperature.

There are currently about 2,000 American crocodiles in the state of Florida, says the FWC, and they’re found in coastal areas from the Keys to as far north as Tampa Bay.

American crocodiles were added to the federally endangered species list back in 1975, and are currently classified as “threatened” by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Florida is the only place where alligators and crocodiles coexist in the wild.

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  2. Orlando woman shares what it was like to be inside the deadly crowd crush at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival Read More

  3. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  4. Suspect arrested in Pulse memorial arson Read More

  5. Tampa militiaman, alleged Jan. 6 rioter may have revealed explosives cache in Zillow listing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation