Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Rising Texas dynamo Zach Person mainlines the blues with youth tonight at Will's Pub
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 11:17 AM
click to enlarge
-
Christopher Durst
-
Zach Person
In scope and style, the blues music landscape is as wide as it’s ever been thanks to an inspired generational infusion. And young Texas virtuoso Zach Person,
who just dropped his debut LP this year, is staking his claim with a charged mix of blues and rock that’s powered more by straight soul than arty affectation, blending enough classic licks for the traditionalists with enough modern kick for the indie set.
Person headlines at Will's Pub tonight with support from Jen in the Right Light and the Electric Chimps. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $12.
click to enlarge
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
-
Ismael Quintanilla III
-
Zach Person
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
–
