Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando alters e-scooter rules to allow riding on the sidewalk

Posted By on Tue, Nov 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAYA JAMES
  • Photo by Maya James

Orlando opted to make e-scooters a permanent presence in the city yesterday, with the city council amending ordinances that created a  scootershare pilot program. Beyond making the test program permanent, the city made changes to allow for legal riding on the sidewalk.

Where before sidewalk-riding was only allowed on scooters with governors in place to keep them under 10 miles per hour, the new changes require that all scooters are governed below that speed. As such, the ordinance was updated to ban sidewalk rides only in areas with clearly visible signs prohibiting the practice.



In addition to the speed limits, the permanent ordinance established a system of penalties for operators who run afoul of the city's scooting regime. The ordinance allows for a fine of $100 per violation of "relocation timing and restaging" requirements. (That's bureaucrat-ese for spreading the scooters back out).

Related Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it
Some proposals for Future Orlando include bicycles with their own green pathways on which to ride, divided from both traffic and pedestrians.
Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it
By Ken Storey
Blogs

It also holds fleets responsible for moving the bikes indoors during inclement weather. Finally, it gives the city the authority to revoke permits of serial violators. To finance this eyes-on-the-street Scootsi, the city's fee is increasing by five cents to 30 cents a ride.





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. California high school quiz faces scrutiny for calling Florida 'a group of complete idiots' Read More

  2. Florida will consider removing itself from OSHA, banning employer vaccine mandates in special legislative session Read More

  3. Orlando's Pulse memorial wall set on fire in newly released footage Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 'want(s) people to be able to make their own decisions' about catching or spreading COVID-19 Read More

  5. A Florida man applied for 60 entry-level jobs in a month to prove the so-called 'labor shortage' is a myth Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation